MOSKOWITZ, Scott David 1961-2020, Former Wall Street Investment Banker Scott Moskowitz, a former leading investment banker for telecommunications, media and technology companies, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, following an enduring struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Husband of 27 years to Jennifer Moskowitz, and father to Rachel, Nina, and Luke, Scott Moskowitz was 58 years old. Born in Germany during the Korean War to Dr. Gary J. Moskowitz, a former captain in the US Army, Orthodontist and visiting professor at Tufts Dental School, and Sondra Miller, a former family educator for Cambridge Family Planning, lecturer at Planned Parenthood and yoga instructor, Scott attended Lexington High School in Massachusetts, graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Hotel and Restaurant Management with honors, and received an MBA with distinction from Northeastern University, with a full tuition Graduate Fellowship Award. Scott was an early 'foodie' and started his career as a prep and line cook at Parker House in Boston. After finishing Omni Hotels & Resorts management training program in Washington, DC, he was appointed as Director of Sales at Parker House. Scott moved into the financial services sector after graduating in the top of his class at Fleet Financial Group's commercial credit loan officer development program and was assigned to newly formed investment bank Fleet Associates, where he ascended to Vice President, focused on communications, hospitality and financial services industries. His success gave him opportunity to join Bear Stearns as Associate Director of investment banking, and rose to Senior Managing Director, Global Head, Technology, Media and Telecom Group, and member of the President's Advisory Council in his 16-year tenure. Scott led billions of dollars in M&A, equity, leveraged finance and restructuring transactions, advised blue chip clients Time Warner, General Motors, Hughes Electronics, XM Satellite Radio, Lucent Technologies, among other wireless/wireline, satellite, and broadcasting and internet companies. He also counseled prominent private equity firms such as Madison Dearborn Partners and Columbia Capital, and routinely traveled to London, Paris, and Tokyo, expanding Bear's business in Europe and Asia. In 2008, Scott joined Royal Bank of Canada's growing Global Investment Banking & Equity Markets Division, as a banker, member of Management Committee of US Global Investment Banking and Board of Directors of RBC Daniels Capital Markets. He was responsible for building the TMT business and integrating recently acquired investment banks. Scott is remembered in business most for his all-around abilities to drive results in a thoughtful, sincere and positive manner. A self-motivated person, he balanced his passion to succeed with authenticity, integrity, humor and enthusiasm. He built strong ties with clients, was a passionate mentor, and was well respected by his peers. Scott was a dedicated husband, parent, son, brother and friend. He had his favorite places to visit and hobbies, including Napa Valley, where he started collecting wines, summer getaways to Lambert's Cove in Martha's Vineyard, where he would bring his kids sandwiches and donuts from Humphrey's, the outer Cape spending time at Skaket beach, taking his family to ski at Deer Valley, and annual golf weekends with his buddies. As an avid cook, Scott served mouthwatering dishes [including his famous baby back ribs] to family and friends, and was passionate about his collections, including music, wine, stamps, and baseball trading cards. He also reveled in Boston sports – Sox, Celts, Pats and B's were his favorite. After his diagnosis, Scott retired from investment banking to focus on his health, family and friends. He poured his attentions to advocating for a cure and helping others cope with Alzheimer's. With his wife Jennifer, he made meaningful contributions to research and family assistance with Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mt. Sinai, Friedman Brain Institute, , Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, MyndYou, and AZTherapies, and was a student and peer counselor at NYC Chapter and Hearthstone Institute in Boston. Scott Moskowitz is survived by wife Jennifer, daughters Rachel and Nina, son Luke, father Gary and his wife Susan, mother Sondra, brothers Steven and his wife Emily and Brad and his wife Gayle, niece Leah, and nephews David, Eli, Ben and Asa. Services will be held for the immediate family May 26, 2020, at Falmouth Jewish Congregation and Cemetery, in Falmouth, MA, followed by a virtual Memorial Service for family and friends May 27, 2020. The family requests that donations be made for research to in memory of Scott Moskowitz,
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020