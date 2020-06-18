|
WAKEFIELD, Scott G. Jr. Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 with his devoted wife, Janet, by his side. Scott was the only child of Dorcas (Stevens) Wakefield and Scott G. Wakefield of Milton, MA. Scott graduated from Milton Academy and received a degree in Business from the University of Pennsylvania. From college, Scott embarked on his lifelong career in financial planning and life insurance sales with Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company before becoming a partner at Capital Analysts of New England. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and was the President of the Boston Chapter from 1985-1989. From an early age, Scott qualified many times for the coveted Million Dollar Round Table. Fully retiring only a year ago, his work was a passion and a source of pride. Scott's upbeat personality was loved by many. People were drawn to his gentle and caring demeanor, two qualities that made for easy conversation. He enjoyed engaging others in discussion whether it was at a local Starbucks or large gatherings of family and friends. His genuine interest in the well-being of others made him so special. Up until the point where Dupuytren's contracture prevented him from doing so, Scott had a zeal for playing the piano. Starting in his college days at UPenn, he was fascinated with jazz pianists such as Erroll Garner (and he even sat on the piano bench with him at small venues where he performed). Scott was also a huge fan of the music of Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and Rosemary Clooney. Scott and Janet made many places their "home" throughout their years of marriage. Between Milton, MA, Centerville, MA, Duxbury, MA, Norwell, MA and Marco Island, FL, Scott loved to buy, renovate and sell houses. There was never a home that couldn't use a sun porch, a wet bar or outside spot lights. An avid boater his entire life, Scott's favorite place was Marco Island. It was a destination for fun, friendship, relaxation and memorable family gatherings over the span of a couple of decades. Scott and Janet were inseparable. They enjoyed a tight and loving bond for 35 years of marriage, and were true soulmates. In addition to boating, they ventured on trips to numerous parts of the world including the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer and a cruise in Alaska. They liked to play golf and were members of the Duxbury Yacht Club, Marco Island Yacht Club and Hyannis Yacht Club. Scott was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather. A constant source of support and inspiration, he was always able to make things better if you were down, or be the largest cheerleader with your success. His involvement in so many parts of his children's and grandchildren's lives will be cherished forever. An eternal optimist, Scott held a "we shall persevere" attitude during his entire life. There is nothing that can't be accomplished if you try. This is but one of many valuable life lessons that he blessed us with. Scott's legacy lives on through his wife Janet, his children, Kimberly Wakefield Prebish of Victor, ID, Scott G. Wakefield, III, Pamela Wakefield Mason and her husband Philip of Norwell, MA, along with his cousin Ross Trenholm and his wife Cathy. He also leaves his grandchildren Scott, IV, Schuyler, Sutton (deceased 2014), Spencer, Sawyer and Sydney Wakefield, Amelia Prebish and her fiancé Eric Salmanson, and Samuel and Hanna Mason. We love and miss you so much dad, you will forever be the family patriarch. A Celebration of Life Service for Scott will be announced in the future.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020