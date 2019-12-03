|
CAMERON, Scott Gray Of Braintree, age 71, passed away suddenly at his home in Braintree. Mr. Cameron was a graduate of Northeastern University and received an MBA from Boston College. He was an avid traveler and sportsman, and enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking. He is survived by his beloved sister Gail Fantegrossi and her husband Vincent, his nephew Eric Fantegrossi and niece Andrea Fantegrossi and her husband Arun Jaganathan, as well as a grandnephew, Aiden Jaganathan, and numerous cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, December 5th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Mortimer Peck, 516 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Memorial Service will be held at the same location on Friday, December 6th at 10:00AM, followed by interment at Blue Hills Cemetery. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019