O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
FISHER, Scott J. Of Dorchester, January 18, 2020. Loving son of Russell Fisher and his wife Barbara of Arlington and Janice Fisher and her wife Karen Simister of Califon NJ. Devoted brother of Jill Snyder and her partner Annie Shore of Arlington, Jackie Fisher of NJ. Dear friend of Mario, Juan and Freddie. Also survived by his dog Sadie and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4-8 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23rd at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Scott may be made to DBSABoston.org or American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200 Framingham, MA 01701.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
