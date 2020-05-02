|
|
McNEILLY, Scott of Bridgewater, died on April 24, 2020, at the age of 79, with his wife and son by his side. He was the son of the late Christiane (Filteau) and Warren McNeilly.
Scott grew up in Greenville, Rhode Island. He attended Classical High School in Providence and went on to attend Boston University where he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees. It was at BU that he completed the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served 5 years on active duty during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. In 1972 he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve having achieved the rank of Captain.
Scott worked at Bridgewater State College as the Director of Information Technology for many years before retiring in 2003. Scott then went back to work for several years in the IT department at the Community College of Rhode Island and Stonehill College.
Scott was the loving husband of Linda M. McNeilly. Father of Matthew S. McNeilly and his fiancee Kathryn Purvis. Brother of Warren McNeilly and his wife Barbara of RI, Martha Foutch and her husband Wesley of RI, Mark McNeilly and his partner Cheryl Ricci of RI, Joan Nesbitt and her husband William of RI, Jonathan McNeilly and his wife Cheryl of FL, Pat McNeilly and her husband Donald Eva of RI, Deborah Silvestri and her husband Richard of RI, and Kirk McNeilly and his wife Renee of RI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Oxfam America at oxfamamerica.org or the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
Due to COVID-19, all Services will be held privately. However, those who wish to attend virtually through Zoom can email: [email protected]
A more detailed obituary may be found here: www.ccgfuneralhome.com/obit/scott-mcneilly
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020