SEARS, Scott T. Of Winthrop, unexpectedly, Oct. 10, 2019. Beloved son of William E. Sears and the late Shirley (Trybendis). Dear brother of William "Mickey" Sears of California, Carolyn Lyons of Winthrop, Colleen Cassavaugh of Methuen and the late Sharon Sullivan. He was the loving companion of Jessica. He is also survived by his dog Jaxx, his dear friend Kara Bonita and several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, 993 Shirley St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019