SCOTT THOMPSON COREY DUNBAR
1960 - 2020
DUNBAR, Scott Thompson Corey Age 59, died Monday, November 30, 2020. Scott was born December 4, 1960 in Washburn, Maine to the late Joyce and Harold Corey. He received his Bachelor's degree from Bentley University where he was student body president. Scott spent thirty-one years working his way up the corporate ladder with Sonesta International Hotels, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He then went on to become President and Owner of Franklin's Printing and Marketing. Scott made the Kitchings Mill area his home for the past six years. He loved to travel and enjoyed lots of laughs with friends and family. He worked hard to play hard which is why Sonesta was the perfect place for him. Scott was a supporter of the arts in Boston and in Aiken. He was a lay reader and sub-deacon at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boston. Survivors include his husband, Wallace McNair Corey Dunbar; a brother, Stephen Corey (Kathleen Farriss), Indian Shores, FL; two nephews, Andrew Corey, NYC, and Michael Corey, Los Angeles, CA; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Kaye and Wallace Dunbar; and a brother-in-law, John Dunbar. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Aiken Choral Society, PO Box 2161, Aiken, SC 29802. The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, AIKEN, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

