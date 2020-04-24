|
|
CARLSON, Sean B. Of Dorchester and Scituate, beloved Friend of Bill and Lois W. and longtime member of the Snug Harbor Group, passed Friday night at age 71, after an illness. Sean was a devoted public servant and dedicated contributor to the Boston/South Shore recovery community. Sean was the longtime program director at the South Shore Recovery Home in Quincy and case worker in the drug unit at the South Bay House of Correction. Sean will be remembered for his booming laugh, his zest for life and his care and compassion for his friends and those in need. His loving spirit will live on in the halls forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Sean's memory can be made to the Vedanta Centre of Cohasset and the South Shore Recovery Home in Quincy. To sign the guestbook, please see peckservices.com Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc www.peckservices.com
View the online memorial for Sean B. CARLSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020