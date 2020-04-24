Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SEAN CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SEAN B. CARLSON


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SEAN B. CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON, Sean B. Of Dorchester and Scituate, beloved Friend of Bill and Lois W. and longtime member of the Snug Harbor Group, passed Friday night at age 71, after an illness. Sean was a devoted public servant and dedicated contributor to the Boston/South Shore recovery community. Sean was the longtime program director at the South Shore Recovery Home in Quincy and case worker in the drug unit at the South Bay House of Correction. Sean will be remembered for his booming laugh, his zest for life and his care and compassion for his friends and those in need. His loving spirit will live on in the halls forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Sean's memory can be made to the Vedanta Centre of Cohasset and the South Shore Recovery Home in Quincy. To sign the guestbook, please see peckservices.com Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc www.peckservices.com

View the online memorial for Sean B. CARLSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -