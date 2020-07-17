|
|
CASHMAN, Sean James Age 26, of Boxborough, Massachusetts passed away suddenly on June 22, 2020. Sean matriculated from Tulane University in 2016, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies. Sean will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a dedicated and loyal employee working in banking and corporate restructuring, a wonderful and caring friend, and a loving and devoted son and brother. In remembering Sean, his friends and family will take comfort in knowing that Sean lived life to the fullest, having many adventures, whether it was exploring Louisiana and Texas with his college friends, traveling to study in Cuba and Costa Rica, sharing laughter-filled vacations with family across the country and abroad, or turning any dull moment into one of excitement. Sean always examined the beauty and meaning in this world, which is reflected in his poetry and writings as well as in the way he lived his daily life. Sean's infectious laugh, spirit of adventure, keen intellect, and kind and generous soul will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched. Sean is survived by his loving family: his parents Erin and John, his sister Maggie, his brother Danny, his aunt and uncle Kathleen and Paul Thornton, cousins Timmy and Meghan Rondeau, as well as his beloved dog, Greta. Sean was generous to the end. As an organ donor, Sean saved the lives of five others. The family will hold a small private ceremony for him, and a larger celebration of Sean's life will take place when it is safe to do so. Sean loved children (and will be remembered as MerMan by many campers), so the family asks that you consider a donation to Boston Children's Hospital or in his memory.
View the online memorial for Sean James CASHMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020