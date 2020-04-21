|
KENNY, Sean K. Of Woburn, April 18th, at fifty nine years of age. Beloved son of the late Francis E. and Thelma G. (Freeman) Kenny. Cherished brother of James B. Kenny of Washington, DC, Virginia Ball of TX, Robert E. Kenny of Tewksbury, Gerald E. Kenny of Woburn and Jane C. Young of TX. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020