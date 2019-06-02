|
DEVINE, Sean M. "Dewey" Age 51, of Woburn, May 30, 2019. Beloved and cherished son of Mary K. (Kelly) Devine of Woburn and the late John M. Devine. Devoted brother of Kellie Devine of Woburn. Loving nephew of Anne Kelly of Medford. Also survived by many dear and special friends. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, June 6th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment services will be private. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sean's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence please visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019