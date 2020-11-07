KEANEY, Sean M. Age 51, of Stoughton, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020. Dear son of James and Julie Keaney of Milton. Loving brother of Jimmy, Gary, Denis and Christine Keaney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday from 3 to 7 pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Please wear a mask and bring your own pen to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Mllton, Thursday morning. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home MIlton (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Sean M. KEANEY