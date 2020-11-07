1/1
SEAN M. KEANEY
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEANEY, Sean M. Age 51, of Stoughton, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020. Dear son of James and Julie Keaney of Milton. Loving brother of Jimmy, Gary, Denis and Christine Keaney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday from 3 to 7 pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Please wear a mask and bring your own pen to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Mllton, Thursday morning. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home MIlton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Sean M. KEANEY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved