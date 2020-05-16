Home

SEAN M. MCCARTHY


1987 - 2020
SEAN M. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Sean M. Age 32, of Bolton, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 14, 2020. Sean was born in Leominster, December 8, 1987, the son of William J. McCarthy and the late Nancy J. (Marshall) McCarthy and resided much of his life in Bolton. He was a 2005 Graduate of Nashoba Regional High School. In addition to his father of Bolton, he leaves his daughter, Mallory N. McCarthy of Millis; his maternal grandmother, Jesse Marshall of Townsend; his aunt, Jeanne Savoie of Bolton; two uncles, Kevin McCarthy of Grafton and Erv Marshall, Jr. of Townsend. Due to the current restrictions on gathering, Funeral Services and burial will be held privately. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. Anderson Funeral Homes

Townsend - Ayer - Fitchburg

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
