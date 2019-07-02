Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holyhood Cemetery
Brookline, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for SEAN MURPHY
SEAN MURPHY

SEAN MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Sean Age 77, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Albert & Marjorie L. (Sheppard), Murphy, and his late stepmother, Frances M. (Shellenback) Murphy. Sean was raised in Chestnut Hill, was a graduate of St. Sebastian's School, and Boston College. He moved to Framingham in 1971 where he raised his children. Sean worked for many years in restaurant management, retiring in the early 1990's. Affectionately known as "Papa Friday" Sean enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing EMASS Senior Softball with friends, and spent many hours volunteering with BayPath Seniors, The American , and The Jimmy Fund. Sean is survived by his sons, Sean J. of Framingham, Scott & Maegan of Framingham, and Brett of Framingham, his grandchildren, Sean, Nick, Kierra, Cal, Cole, Jack, and Ariana, his former wife, Suzanne Alexson of Framingham, his Boxborough family, his sister, Sheila, his nieces and nephews, Erin, Patrick, Colleen, Terry, and Megan, and their children, his brothers, Brian, Kevin, Rory, and Terry, and his nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jerry, Dana, Brent, and Shane. He was predeceased by his sister, Deirdre. Family and friends will honor and remember Sean's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM, on Friday, July 5th, from 4-7 P.M. and again on Saturday, July 6th, from 9-10:45 A.M. His Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Interment will be on Monday, July 8th, in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sean's name to: The Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org or The American , www.arthritis.org For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
