Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HURLEY, Sean Patrick Of Wakefield, March 1. Beloved husband of Michele M. (Giordano) Hurley. Loving father of Jared P., Cailin M., and Nicholas R. Hurley. Son of the late Robert and Maura (O'Sullivan) Hurley. Cherished brother of Liam Hurley & wife Brigid of Andover, Tina Hurley of Hull, Ian Hurley & wife Diana of Groton, and Colleen Hurley of Hanover. Adoring uncle of Connor, Declan, Maeve, Nora, Meghan, Liam, and Stephanie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Thursday from 3-8pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hurley Children Trust, c/o The Savings Bank, 357 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to St. Joseph School, 15 Gould St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
