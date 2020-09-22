1/1
SEAN ROBERT BENOTTI
1987 - 2020-08-24
BENOTTI, Sean Robert Age 33, of Daytona Beach, FL and formerly of Hopedale, MA lost his long brutal battle with addiction on August 24, 2020. Born in Dedham, he was the son of Diane Gleason of Hopedale, and Robert Benotti of Port Orange, FL. Sean is survived by his son Anthony Benotti and the love of his life, RyAnn Hall of Ormond Beach, FL. Sean is also survived by his stepfather Richard Gleason. Loving brother to Jay Benotti of Worcester, Kristin Benotti and her husband Allan Chastain of West Palm Beach, FL and Kathryn Benotti of Milford. Cherished grandson of Catherine "Rita" Gilroy of Westwood and Carol Hines Gleason of Wellesley. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. With his charm and sense of humor, Sean made friends wherever he went. His greatest pleasure was spending time with RyAnn and Anthony and watching any Boston sports team. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 420 High Street, Dedham, MA on Saturday, September 26th at 10:00 am. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sean's memory to Learn to Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or online at learn2cope.org

View the online memorial for Sean Robert BENOTTI


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

