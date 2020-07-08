Boston Globe Obituaries
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
More Obituaries for SEAN RYALLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SEAN RYALLS

SEAN RYALLS Obituary
RYALLS, Sean Age 52, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. He was born in Quincy, MA and came to Brevard County in 1988 from Kingston, MA. He was the co-owner of Accurate Metal Finishing in Melbourne. Sean's interests were boating, fishing and golf. He also enjoyed spending time on Martha's Vineyard with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Hailey Ryalls of Kingston, MA; his mother, Pamela Ryalls of Kingston, MA; his brother; Matt Ryalls (Amber) of Kingston, MA; his sister; Jennifer Ryalls of Duxbury, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Ryalls and his father, A. Allyn Ryalls. The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in Rockledge, FL is in charge of arrangements. Future Services will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
