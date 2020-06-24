|
STAUNTON, Sean T. Of Dedham, June 22, 2020. Devoted father of Joel Berry-Staunton of Hull. Beloved son of Richard P. and Daphene (Mills) Staunton of Dedham. Brother of Richard P. Staunton, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Norwood and Kelly Durkin and her husband Brian of Franklin. Loving uncle of Norah, Delaney, James, and Fiona. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sean was kind hearted and very funny throughout his entire life. In his youth, he was very active in sports. He always had a love of sports and especially a love of hockey! Going to BC Hockey games with his parents and friends was one of his favorite activities aside from going to see live music. He was known to be an animal lover and hard worker. He could be found landscaping everyone's yards and was a proud member of Labor Union 223. In the past 5 years he found another family in the Boston Bulldogs, where he exemplified the meaning of being a "Kind Hearted Warrior!" He ran 3 marathons, including the 2018 & 2019 Boston Marathon alongside his treasured Bulldogs. He became a wellness coach and mentor to many others and always made it a focus to pay it forward!! He was extremely grateful for all the love and support the Bulldogs showed him. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and father to his son Joel. He loved everyone but loved his son Joel more than anything. They could often be seen wearing matching styles and listening to the Street Dogs and The Dropkick Murphy's!!!! He had the biggest heart and his light will continue to shine on and guide us! In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, June 26 from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Saturday, June 27 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in The Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sean's memory to the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, P.O. Box 470558, Brookline, MA 02447-0558, bostonbulldogsrunning.com Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020