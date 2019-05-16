Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for SEAN WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SEAN T. WELCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SEAN T. WELCH Obituary
WELCH, Sean T. Of Needham, May 12, 2019. Age 47. Father of Flora M. Welch of Plainville. Son of Thomas A. Welch of Needham and the late Patricia (Fantegrossi) Welch. Brother of Michele Kremer of Dublin, CA, Marlene Pasciuto of North Attleboro, Andrea Pascarelli of Canton, and Yvonne Hawley of Sutton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sean was an avid sportsman and enjoyed volunteering his time to build handicap ramps in the town of Needham. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, May 22 from 4-6pm with a Service starting at 6pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sean's memory to the Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now