|
|
WELCH, Sean T. Of Needham, May 12, 2019. Age 47. Father of Flora M. Welch of Plainville. Son of Thomas A. Welch of Needham and the late Patricia (Fantegrossi) Welch. Brother of Michele Kremer of Dublin, CA, Marlene Pasciuto of North Attleboro, Andrea Pascarelli of Canton, and Yvonne Hawley of Sutton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sean was an avid sportsman and enjoyed volunteering his time to build handicap ramps in the town of Needham. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, May 22 from 4-6pm with a Service starting at 6pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sean's memory to the Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from May 19 to May 20, 2019