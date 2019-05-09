GRIFFIN, Sean Thomas Of Newton, Massachusetts, died from brain cancer on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was 53 years old. Sean was born in Syosset, New York, the son of Alfred Francis Griffin and Eileen Patricia Carroll. From childhood onward, he was an avid reader, ardent music fan, and self-directed learner. Sean was blessed with a singularly sharp mind and wit, and his encyclopedic knowledge of movies, books, obscure rock music (among other genres), politics, and pop culture proved to be an endless source of astonishment to all who knew him. Sean's interest in media led him to be a DJ at his high school radio station, WKWZ in Syosset, where he forged several close friendships that continued throughout his life. After graduating from the University at Albany, SUNY, in 1988, Sean moved to Brooklyn, NY. A gifted writer, he worked as a web content producer for several outlets, including People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, and VH1. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Nicole Cloutier. Sean and Nicole eventually relocated to Cambridge, MA, where Sean found employment at the Boston Herald. Their daughter, Juliette, was born in 2008. It was love at first sight for Sean. Sean is survived by Nicole and Juliette, along with three brothers and several nieces and nephews: Al and his daughters Rae and Mia; Chris and his son Zoye; and Kevin (Lee Anne) and their sons AJ and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and Alfred. Sean is loved and missed for his independent spirit; the ways he shared the creative things he discovered and enjoyed with others; and his ability to reduce friends and family to tears from laughter. A Celebration of Sean's Life will be held by the family at a future date.



