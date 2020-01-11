|
WILDMAN, Sean Of Revere on January 9, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Boston on August 17, 1950 to the late Philip and Mary (Russell). Beloved husband to Janis Bard Wildman. Devoted stepfather of Paul "PJ" Bard of Revere. Dear brother of Philip Wildman and his wife Nancy of Sagamore Beach, and Russell Wildman and his wife Susan of Saugus. Caring brother-in-law of Carol Ferrandi of Revere, and Elaine Stilwell and her husband Bill of Melrose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sean married the "love of his life", Janis, 14 years ago in Jamaica after going together for several years. They have many wonderful memories of their travels over the years. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and enjoyed being out on the boat. Sean was a member of the Franco American Club in Lynn for many years. After owning his own electrical company for a short period he went on to work for General Electric for 40 years. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9:30am to 12:30pm, followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
