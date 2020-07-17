|
|
MUSTO, Sebastian Anthony "Seb" Age 90, a longtime resident of Stoneham, passed away at the Arnold House on July 14, 2020. Born in Boston to the late John and Anna (Acquaviva) Musto, he had a lifelong bond with his doting mother until her passing at the age of 94. Seb spent his early childhood in East Boston, later growing up in Medford and graduating from Medford High School.
When Seb met his cherished wife, "Sanny" S. Maria (Fama) Musto, at the age of 13, he told her they'd be married one day. He was funny, sweet, and charming. Sanny and Sebby spent the next 76 years, 69 of those married, practically joined at the hip. When Seb discovered a building in Malden was being demolished he got permission to carry away the debris, trucking the bricks back to a plot of land in Stoneham where he built their home from scratch. The house is still the family homestead and his personal touches can be seen throughout.
Seb and San loved life together and enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling the country and Europe, riding their bikes, playing tennis, and working in their abundant vegetable garden, all joys that they shared with and passed along to their family. Seb loved to sneak a cherry tomato right off the vine and never apologized for eating too many veggies before dinner. Music played through the house all day long and Seb would unwind in the evenings playing the piano or watching a Western.
Handy with his tools and not afraid to get his hands dirty, Sebastian was self-employed as an artist and tile setter, primarily working with ceramic and marble. He installed mosaics in Greek churches and his work was known throughout the country, notably in California, Connecticut, Indiana, upstate New York, Washington, and right here at home in Lowell, Massachusetts (at UMass and the Transfiguration Greek Church). His creativity lives on in the talents of his children and grandchildren and through mosaics he created for people he loved.
Seb adored his siblings: his late sister Gilda Cocco and husband Vincent, brothers Patrick J. and late wife Yolanda and John Musto and late wife Carol, brothers-in-law Eugene Fama and wife Sally and Frank Fama, Jr. For many years, Sunday afternoons were spent surrounded in warmth by extended family at their mother's house amidst raucous laughter, piles of food, and streaming sunshine. Seb's sense of humor was shared with his brothers; when together they were constantly cracking jokes and telling stories. They never lived more than 3 miles apart from each other.
Seb was the devoted father of five children: Carla Sciola and her husband Alberto of Stoneham, Joseph Musto of Melrose, Peter Musto of Stoneham, Marie Musto of Salem, and Michael Musto and his wife Lee Lustberg of Portland, Oregon.
Seb is also survived by four grandchildren: Angela Anderson and her husband Michael, Albe and Jessica, Alicia Russell and her husband Kevin, and Gage Delprete, and four great-grandchildren: Cecelia, Dominic, and Vincent Russell and Gabriella Sciola.
Due to the pandemic and Seb's distaste for stuffy and sad events, Services will be private. Seb is remembered by family and friends far and wide and he would be happy to know that his life is being celebrated by each in their own way. Memorial gifts may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Guestbook online: www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020