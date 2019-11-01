|
TERNULLO, Sebastiano "Yano" Of Revere, in the presence of his God and loving family on October 30th at 95 years. Devoted husband of 69 years to Francesca (Zante) Ternullo of Revere. Loving father of Joyce M. Pazyra, Salvi S. Ternullo & wife Michelle, all of Revere, & Maria R. Richardson of Malden & her late husband William Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Maria F. Murphy & husband P.J. of Revere, Daniel Richardson of Malden, Kristen Karshis & husband Samuel, Jessica Ternullo of Revere, Michael Richardson of Malden, James S. Ternullo & fiancé Erika Correnti of Tewksbury & Francesca Richardson & fiancé Austin Teal of Groveland. Adored great-grandfather of Sebastian, Eli, Aria & Vera. Also lovingly survived by his cousins; Joseph "Pippo" Zarbano of San Antonio, TX, Santo "Sonny" Zarbano of Beverly, Corrado "Roy" Zarbano of Stoneham & the late Salvatore "Sal" Zarbano. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, November 4th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10:00 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019