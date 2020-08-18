Boston Globe Obituaries
CARLSON, Selma Age 84, of Wilmington, formerly a longtime resident of Wakefield before retiring to Acton, ME, passed away on August 15, 2020 at the Sawtelle Hospice House. Selma was the cherished daughter of the late Simeon and Gertrude (Anderson) Carlson, dear twin sister of Thelma Peters & her late husband Bruce of Wilmington and the late Harry Carlson & his wife Patricia, loving aunt of Eric & Sandra Peters and their children Molly and Zachary of Pelham, NH, Kristen & Haegan Forrest and their children Aiden and Owen of Reading and Andrea & Jim Connolly and their children Jay & Evan. Funeral Services for Selma will be private. Memorial donations in Selma's memory may be made to the Great East Lake Improvement Assoc., PO Box 911, Sanbornville, NH 03872. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
