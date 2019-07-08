Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
COHEN, Selma (Dickson) Formerly of Dedham and Newton, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. For 65 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Cohen. Loving mother of Kenneth, Susan, Marjorie and James. Cherished grandmother of fifteen and great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of the late Harriet Feldman. Funeral services and Shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 https://donate3.cancer.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
