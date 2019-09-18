|
COOPERBAND, Selma F. (Sereisky) Of Newton, formerly of Milton, suddenly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Sidney Cooperband. Loving mother of Robert Cooperband and his wife Esther, Leslie Cooperband & her husband Wesley Jarrell and Susan Michals & her husband Brad. Loving and devoted grandmother of Andrew Lowell Michals and Alison Joy Michals. Devoted daughter of the late Herman and Esther (Levine) Sereisky. Beloved sister of Clifford Seresky. She is survived and remembered by many living and departed cousins who were close to her heart. Services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON today, Thursday, September 19 at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Observance will be at Selma's home today from 4-8PM, continuing Friday 1-4PM and Sunday 1-4PM. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to CJP, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110. Levine Chapels 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019