BRIANSKY, Selma J. "Sue" Of Needham at age 82, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Devoted wife of Daniel. Beloved mother of Richard Briansky & his wife Sharon, Jill Briansky, Michael Briansky & his wife Erika. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Samuel. Lifelong member of Needham Golf Club. Private graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park have been held. Remembrances may be made in Sue Briansky's memory to Dana Farber 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Dana-Farber.org
