LEVY, Selma Selma Levy, 93, of Newton MA entered into rest on April 9, 2020 (16 Nisan 5780). She was born in New York City to the late Aaron and Frances (Leibowitz) Blumner and later married the love of her life, Edward Levy. Together they raised a family on Long Island, retired to Del Ray Beach, FL and moved to Newton, MA in 2006. Selma loved to read mystery novels. She was predeceased by her late husband and was the proud mother of Amy Wolfe and her husband Jeffrey, and Philip Levy and his wife Kathy, and her six doting grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, David and Julie Wolfe, and Alison Levy and Bradford Lynch and Melanie Levy. A private graveside service was held recently in the Boston area, and a memorial service is planned for the future. Please visit www.stanetskybookline.com for updates. The family acknowledges the kind expressions of sympathy with gratitude. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020