Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for SELMA DACKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SELMA M. "SALLY" (TAMOOSH) DACKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SELMA M. "SALLY" (TAMOOSH) DACKO Obituary
DACKO, Selma M. "Sally" (Tamoosh) At Her 100th Birthday Age 101, of Milton, passed away peacefully June 7th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mother of Arlene Cormier and her husband Allan of Beverly and Marianne Martin and her husband Thomas of Weymouth. Grandmother of Dennis Cormier and his wife Michelle, Michelle Doherty and her husband Dennis, Brian Cormier and his wife Adrienne, David Zapponi and his wife Regina and Jeanine Ferris and her husband Eric. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Casey, Matthew, Maya, Owen, Olivia, Lucas, Jack, Avery, Anna, and Kellan. Sister of the late Mollie Bush, Rose Geso, Fannie Tamoosh, Mary Kelley, Lillian Vynorius, Dorothea Salem, Anthony and John Tamoosh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in her memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Selma M. "Sally" (Tamoosh) DACKO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now