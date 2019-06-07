|
DACKO, Selma M. "Sally" (Tamoosh) At Her 100th Birthday Age 101, of Milton, passed away peacefully June 7th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mother of Arlene Cormier and her husband Allan of Beverly and Marianne Martin and her husband Thomas of Weymouth. Grandmother of Dennis Cormier and his wife Michelle, Michelle Doherty and her husband Dennis, Brian Cormier and his wife Adrienne, David Zapponi and his wife Regina and Jeanine Ferris and her husband Eric. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Casey, Matthew, Maya, Owen, Olivia, Lucas, Jack, Avery, Anna, and Kellan. Sister of the late Mollie Bush, Rose Geso, Fannie Tamoosh, Mary Kelley, Lillian Vynorius, Dorothea Salem, Anthony and John Tamoosh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in her memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019