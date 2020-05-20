|
MILLER, Selma An eight year resident of Scituate, MA, and former 30 year resident of Lexington, MA, died peacefully on Saturday, the 16th of May, at Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate, MA.
Born in 1933 in Boston, MA, Selma spent most of her childhood and early adult life in the Alston section of Boston. In the mid to late 50's, she received an undergraduate degree from the Beth Israel School of Nursing and moved on to get Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Boston University School of Nursing.
Selma was an avid bridge player, bowler and movie-lover throughout her adult life.
Selma is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Matthew & Marsha Janofsky of Cumming, GA, Gerald Janofsky & Barbara Hulme of Scituate and Paul & Julie Janofsky of Johns Creek, GA. She also leaves her brother Arnold Miller of San Francisco, three nieces and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, as a lifelong charity donor, Selma would prefer that donations be made to your local food pantry. The Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, SCITUATE, MA has been entrusted with arrangements. At this time, Services will be private. RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020