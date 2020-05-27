Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for SELMA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SELMA (MARCUS) SMITH

SELMA (MARCUS) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Selma (Marcus) In her 94th year, of Revere, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Smith. Loving mother of Michael Smith and his wife Suzanne Smith, and Nancy Vazza and her husband Louis Vazza. Caring sister of Alvin Marcus and his wife Renee and the late Sylvia Weinstein, Corinne Feldman, and David Marcus and his surviving spouse Eileen. Adored nana of Matthew and Ryan Smith, and Jessica Vazza and her fianc? Michael Ferragamo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Selma will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She saw the positive side of life always and cared for everyone like family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services were held privately. Messages of condolence to the family can be placed on our memory wall. Selma will be laid to rest with her husband Louis Smith at Beth Israel Cemetery in Everett. For online guestbook, please visit

www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
