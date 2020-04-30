|
|
BROITMAN, Dr. Selwyn Arthur Age 88, of Newton died on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Broitman, the love of his life for 57 years, and son of the late Julius & Sara Broitman. He is survived by children Caryn Broitman & her husband Brian Walt, and Jeffrey Broitman; grandchildren Galya Walt, Jeremy Broitman, Benjamin and Chana Joffe-Walt; dear sister Joanne Feldman & her husband Shimon Feldman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Selwyn graduated from Roxbury Memorial High, UMass Amherst and Michigan State University, where he earned a PhD in Microbiology. He was passionate about helping others through his scientific research. Some of his major research interests were nutrition and cancer and malabsorptive disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. He ran research labs at the Mallory Institute of Pathology and Boston University School of Medicine, where he was a professor of microbiology for 45 years. He mentored hundreds of students and was devoted to teaching and education. He served as Assistant Dean of Admissions at the medical school and assistant dean of the Graduate Medical Sciences division. He was a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, served on editorial boards of a number of scientific journals, and was appointed to the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Diet, Nutrition and Cancer. He was committed to creating equal opportunity for all through education. Selwyn enjoyed creative hobbies of drawing, painting, sculpting, and carpentry. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He had wonderful friends and was loved by all for his warm smile, great sense of humor, kindness and genuine interest in each person he met. Selwyn's family is deeply grateful for his caregivers during the last few years of his life-Norvisi, Hafswa, Lukia, and for all the amazing caregivers and program therapists at Newbridge on the Charles and Hebrew Rehab. Their kindness and compassion enabled joy and comfort up to his last breath. Contributions in Selwyn's memory can be made to the Selwyn A. Broitman, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM). This will provide support for students who are from backgrounds underrepresented in medicine to bring increased diversity to the physician workforce - a cause Selwyn was passionate about. Donations can be made online at www.bu.edu/supportbusm (when prompted to select a designation, choose "other fund" and enter "Selwyn Broitman Scholarship Fund"), or to the BUSM Development Office at 72 East Concord Street, Robinson B6, Boston, MA, 02118 with "Selwyn Broitman Scholarship Fund" written on the memo line. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020