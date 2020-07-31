|
|
JONES, Senter Fouraker Died in Topsham, ME on July 18, 2020 after a long struggle with alcohol addiction and incurred dementia. She was previously a resident of Cambridge, MA, and leaves her husband, Bennett, and daughters, Eleanor of Cambridge, and Patricia of Brunswick, ME. She also leaves a grandson. Senter is survived by her brother, Lawrence A. Fouraker of Victor, NY, his wife Jane and their two children. She was the daughter of Patricia Orr Fouraker and Lawrence E. Fouraker. Services private. Senter was born in Denver, CO in 1951, graduated from Lexington High School in 1969, and received a BA in Psychology from Cornell University in 1973 and MBA degree from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania in 1979. She briefly taught marketing at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France and at Boston University and worked as a management consultant. Senter was an accomplished potter and watercolorist. Her favorite pastimes were reading, traveling with her family, and swimming in the ocean. She enjoyed hiking in the Adirondacks, had won a sculling gold medal at the National Women's Rowing Associations championships, and dove on the Great Barrier Reef. She will be missed for her enthusiasm, affection, and love of adventure.
View the online memorial for Senter Fouraker JONES
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020