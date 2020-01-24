Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Mansfield, MA
View Map
CARAFA, Serafina (DiMartino) Formerly of Canton, then of Mansfield, passed away January 23rd. Beloved wife for 60 years of Nicola Carafa. Mother of Thomas Carafa and his wife Eva of Syracuse, NY, Roseann Sable and her husband Lee of Mansfield, Nicholas Carafa and his wife Sheryl of Mansfield, and Anthony Carafa and his wife Debra of Stoughton. Loving "Mima" of Nicholas, Jillian, Matthew, Rachel, Sarah, Gina, Sam, Erica, and Mark. Sister of the late Geminio DiMartino, Oreste DiMartino of Hyde Park and his late wife Lorraine, the late Geminia DiMartino and her husband Nicolo of Braintree, Paula Stowell of Mansfield and her late husband John, and the late Alfonzo DiMartino and his late wife Beth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, January 26th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Mansfield, Monday morning, January 27th at 11 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.apdaparkinson.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
