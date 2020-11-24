1/1
SERAFINA (DEMANGO) DICEGLIE
DiCEGLIE, Serafina (DeMango) Of Somerville, November 23. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. DiCeglie. Daughter of the late Benedetto and Mary (Corso) DeMango. Devoted mother of Nicholas, Sr. and his wife Peggy, Benedict, the late Leo, Jr. and his surviving wife Diane. Loving grandmother of Gina and her husband Walter Colby, Nicholas DiCeglie, Jr., Billy DiCeglie, Amy and her husband Brian Kelley. Dear great-grandmother of Madison, Paige and Elliot Colby, Nathan DiCeglie, Allison and Kaitlyn Kelley. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE on Friday from 9-10 AM and to a Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment Private. The funeral home practices all Covid-19 regulations. Visitors are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. If you prefer not to attend, please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com

View the online memorial for Serafina (DeMango) DiCEGLIE


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
