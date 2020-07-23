|
HARRELL, Seraphina Hayleigh Died July 15th, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital, following a combination of complications from a needed surgery and infection. She had just turned 8 years old, having celebrated her birthday a few weeks prior on June 25th. That sounds like the beginning of a sad story, I know. There is just no getting around acknowledging the heartache of those who love her the most, who truly weren't ready to see her go. But truth is, sadness is not the defining sum of Seraphina's story...love is. Seraphina's larger than life personality only grew throughout her life, and you never had to guess what she was thinking or feeling. At least once a day, someone would snuggle up to her and repeat the Seraphina family motto: "For a girl who can't talk, you sure are never quiet!" She couldn't walk by herself, but she persisted in turning everyone in the house into her personal mobility assistants. She couldn't eat, but that never stopped her from insisting on her own plate of food to be part of the gang. Her genuine thrill over the entire birthday candle experience put her at center stage at every family birthday party. Her very last day home, her Gram laughed as she told her "Only you are allowed to spit on my birthday cake, Seraphina" and Seraphina, as usual, was happy to oblige. If there was a swing somewhere, she found a way to get to swing in it. If there was a body of water, she wanted to play in it. If there was a book to be read, she found a way to get someone to read it. If she had a story to tell, she always found a way to share it. Her joy and excitement over the simplest things were the best part of everyday life. There wasn't a single morning at home where she failed to express a delighted astonishment at the very idea that she was now awake. There wasn't a single evening that she didn't drop everything and insist on being held by her father as soon as he came home from work. Seraphina embodied the idea that happiness is contagious and she was at the heart and soul of her family life because of it. She leaves behind her 4 older brothers (Elijah, Sevano, Nathan, and Derecc), 3 older sisters (Clare, Nora and Laney), her parents, her birth mother Crystal Kelley and her three children (Auria, Irelyn and Orrin), and a whole extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousin who miss her deeply every day. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, Seraphina's Memorial Service will be held in the large shaded field adjacent to the "Chapel at West Parish," 210 Lowell Road, in Andover, MA 01810 on Sunday, August 2nd, beginning at 1:30 pm, with Graveside Service immediately following. As the Commonwealth considers this an unenclosed outdoor area with enough space to practice safe social distancing, there are no regulations limiting attendance or requiring mask usage. We are, however, respectfully requesting that everyone wear a mask and will also provide them. There is shade, seating, & we invite you to dress comfortably for the weather of the day. Questions regarding online service viewing and rain contingencies can be directed to Conte Funeral Home, ANDOVER, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020