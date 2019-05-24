|
CABRILLANA, Sergio A. Longtime resident of West Roxbury, passed away on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Jolanda (Libertowicz) Cabrillana. Devoted father of Yola, Marcela, and Marco Cabrillana all of West Roxbury. Son-in-law of Halina Libertowicz of West Roxbury. Brother of Juan Eduardo Cabrillana Corvalan, Maria Eugenia Cabrillana Corvalan, and the late Susana Cabrillana Corvalan all of Chile. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in Chile. Longtime employee of Boston University. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, May 27th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28th at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 11am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 25 to May 26, 2019