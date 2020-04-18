|
|
KALAJIAN, Seta E. Seta (Nalbandian) Kalajian of Winchester, MA passed away on April 14, from COVID 19 related complications while at the Belmont Manor in Belmont, MA. She was 87. Seta was born on 1/19/1933 in Boston, MA to late Noubar and Marie Nalbandian. Seta married her late husband, Michael Kalajian, Jr of Newton, MA in May 1954. Seta is survived by her son, Michael Kalajian III and his wife Sonya of Westford, MA, and her son Gary Kalajian and his wife Tami of Arlington, MA. Most importantly to Seta, she was a loving grandmother to Tyler, Taleen, Jamie, and Katie. Seta is also survived by her many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to current public safety precautions regarding the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sts Vartanantz Armenian Church (180 Old Westford Rd Chelmsford, MA 01824)
View the online memorial for Seta E. KALAJIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020