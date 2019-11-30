|
RUBIN, Seth Bennett Age 65, died September 14, 2019 at home in Brookline, MA from cancer. His parents, Dr. Philip and Barbara Rubin (both deceased), raised him in Rochester, NY. He is the beloved husband of Heidi Helf, adored father of Madelyn Ziino (Matthew Ziino) and Lisa Rubin (Angelo Spagnolo) and doting grandfather of Sam and Colin Ziino. He is the brother of Ferne Uschold and Clifford Rubin (deceased) and an uncle of five. Seth attended college at the University of Rochester, studied at the Eastman School of Music and graduated from MIT Sloan School of Management. He was a software engineer and played saxophone with his jazz quartet. A lifelong ardent environmentalist, Seth was a board member of Complete Streets Committee and Climate Action Brookline. Services will be private at the family's request.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019