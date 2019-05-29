|
|
BRUYN, Severyn T. On May 26, 2019, retired professor of Sociology at Boston College, Severyn T. Bruyn, passed away peacefully at age 91, at home in Newton. He leaves his beloved wife, Louise Bruyn, son, George Bruyn and his wife June Epperson, daughter, Rebecca Bruyn and her wife Cindy Rosenbaum, daughter, Susan Collyer, and grandchildren, Matthew Collyer, Sev Bruyn, and Tiffany Brister. Founder of the participatory observation approach to research in the field of sociology, Bruyn authored 10 books and inspired the innovative Leadership for Change program at Boston College. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 31 to June 2, 2019