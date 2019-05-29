Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SEVERYN BRUYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SEVERYN T. BRUYN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SEVERYN T. BRUYN Obituary
BRUYN, Severyn T. On May 26, 2019, retired professor of Sociology at Boston College, Severyn T. Bruyn, passed away peacefully at age 91, at home in Newton. He leaves his beloved wife, Louise Bruyn, son, George Bruyn and his wife June Epperson, daughter, Rebecca Bruyn and her wife Cindy Rosenbaum, daughter, Susan Collyer, and grandchildren, Matthew Collyer, Sev Bruyn, and Tiffany Brister. Founder of the participatory observation approach to research in the field of sociology, Bruyn authored 10 books and inspired the innovative Leadership for Change program at Boston College. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.