HAYES, Rev. Sewell S. Of Rockport, formerly Gloucester, May 8, 2020, at age 86. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. (Marston) Hayes. Devoted father of William F. Hayes of Rochester, NH, stepfather of Mark Nielson and his wife Patricia of Danvers, Dawn Howland of Mendon, Wade Nielson and his wife Connie of Marblehead, and Glen Nielson and his wife Patricia of Ashland, ME. Dear brother of David F. Hayes and his wife Joan of Gloucester, and the late Birton C. Hayes. Services at this time will be for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced when all may gather to remember and honor Sewell. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from May 11 to May 13, 2020