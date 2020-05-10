Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for SEWELL HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. SEWELL S. HAYES


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. SEWELL S. HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Rev. Sewell S. Of Rockport, formerly Gloucester, May 8, 2020, at age 86. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. (Marston) Hayes. Devoted father of William F. Hayes of Rochester, NH, stepfather of Mark Nielson and his wife Patricia of Danvers, Dawn Howland of Mendon, Wade Nielson and his wife Connie of Marblehead, and Glen Nielson and his wife Patricia of Ashland, ME. Dear brother of David F. Hayes and his wife Joan of Gloucester, and the late Birton C. Hayes. Services at this time will be for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced when all may gather to remember and honor Sewell. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SEWELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -