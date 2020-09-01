LITTLE, Shane Robert A native of Bedford, MA passed away unexpectedly August 7, 2020 at age 38. He was adored by his loving mother Judith McCabe and her life partner John Robichaud, of Cambridge, MA, his sister Courtney Little of Stoneham, MA, his grandmother, Roberta McCabe of North Andover, MA, his late father David Little, of Bedford, MA, as well as many aunts and uncles including Dennis McCabe and his wife Doreen of Westford, MA, Eileen McCabe Cullinan and her husband Ed of Twin Falls, Idaho, the late Michael McCabe and his wife Kate of Ashland, OR, John Musumeci and his wife Jessica of Dublin, Ireland, Paula Little Driscoll of Groton, MA, Patty Little Hann and her husband Alan of Meredith, NH, the late Rich Little of Bedford, Joan Little Ogg of Bow, NH, Jeanne Little Raffaelo and her husband Nick of Chelmsford, MA, Auntie Donna Little of Arlington, MA and all his loving Robichaud Family. Shane developed a lifelong passion for basketball, playing for both Bedford High School and Framingham State University, where he graduated with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Business in 2005. Following his graduation, Shane moved to New York City where he began working his way up through the ranks in the restaurant hospitality business. His experience included working at numerous venues throughout Manhattan and New Jersey. At the time of his passing Shane was employed as a manager at The Ashford in Jersey City, NJ. The Ashford's owners recently hosted a celebration of Shane's life in NJ attended by a large gathering of current and former workmates, friends from the region, and his immediate family. Their outpouring of love and admiration for Shane, both for his skill and kindness, was overwhelming for his family. Shane will be missed by so many people including his first cousins Brandon, Matt, Forrest, Ginger, Lily, Clay, Sean, Scott, Lisa, Wendy, Corey, Max, Zak and his late cousin Alan. His forever closest friends, Ryan, Shaun, Craig, Anthony, Nick, Kenny, Connor, Oliver, and Sully will also cherish Shane's memory forever. A celebration of Shane's life will be held when it is safe for all of us to gather. Donations to honor Shane memory may be sent to the Citizens' Scholarship Fund of Bedford, Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 585, Bedford, MA 01730, for the Shane Little Scholarship or through their link at https://bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org View the online memorial for Shane Robert LITTLE