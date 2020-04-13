|
|
RABINOVITZ, Shanie Of Dedham, formerly of Newton and Chelsea, MA, died on April 13, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid-19. She was the beloved wife for 50 years to the late Melvin Rabinovitz. Their marriage was made up of friendship, respect and love. Shanie spent many years alongside her husband as Vice President of the Chelsea Bottle Company. She was an active volunteer for many organizations, such as Hadassah, the League School of Greater Boston, and WGBH. She was also involved in all kinds of clubs, ranging from movie and book clubs to a stock investment club. She attended weekly symphony concerts in Boston for many years and was an active bridge player. She will be missed by many friends and family but mostly by her children. She was a devoted mother to Joel (Francine) Rabinovitz of Potomac, Maryland and Abby (Derek) Stern of Westwood, Massachusetts, loved grandmother of Dina, Aliza, and Ari Rabinovitz and Jared and Jeremy Stern, and beloved sister of the late Sylvia Wain and the late Miriam Green, with whom she was extremely close. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, https://give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving, or the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund, https://www.macovid19relieffund.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020