MAHER, Shannon Michael Age 63, died unexpectedly on March 17th. He was born in Winchester, MA on April 27th, 1956, the youngest child of Jeanne Maher (née Ouellette) and Thomas Maher. He grew up in Watertown, MA, was educated at MIT and University of Colorado Boulder, and worked at Sierra Geophysics, Tegic, AOL, Google, and The Guardian. Formerly married to Cindy Bellomy for 27 years, he is survived by their children Erin and Jamie. He is also survived by siblings Edwina Spillane, Barry Maher, Sheila Maher, Jeanne-Marie Maher MD, and Stephen Maher. He was preceded in death by eldest brother Thomas and both parents. Please donate to his JDRF Memorial at www2.jdrf.org/goto/smaher Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020