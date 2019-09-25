|
SMITH, Shannon T. Of Andover, suddenly, as a result of an automobile accident, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Suzanne (Metropian) Smith. Devoted father of Alexia, Aram and Antony. Cherished son of Carol Smith. Loving brother of Kerista. Uncle of Harlan. Also survived by his loving brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alex and Rita Goulopoulos, and his beloved nieces, Anastasia and Sophia Goulopoulos. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, on Saturday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A visitation period will be held at church on Saturday morning, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., immediately prior to the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church. Interment at West Parish Cemetery, Andover, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019