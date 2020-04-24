|
|
NAIMI, Shapur "Shoop" Beloved Longtime Cardiologist at Tufts New England Medical Center Formerly of Brookline and Cohasset, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 92. "Shoop," as he was affectionately called, was born in Tehran, Iran on March 28, 1928. He moved to England shortly after World War II, completed his medical training in internal medicine and cardiology, and was named a prestigious Fellow of both the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and the Royal College of Physicians of London. In 1959, a research fellowship brought him to Boston where he met his wife Amy, a nurse, while recruiting healthy volunteers to give blood for a research experiment (his best study!). He worked happily as a cardiologist at Tufts New England Medical Center for almost 50 years, where he served as the director of the intensive cardiac care unit amongst other roles. As a professor at Tufts Medical School, he was twice named most popular professor. He was devoted to his patients, his students, his research on atherosclerosis, and his studies in clinical decision-making using artificial intelligence. We will always remember him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cared greatly for his family, extended family, and friends. He enjoyed tennis and ping-pong, backgammon and chess, silicone rubber home repairs, and occasional forays into the kitchen to make his famous "Papa rice." Shoop was always smiling or laughing, not least at his own jokes and stories. He believed strongly in education, hard work, good character, and the notion that laughter is the best medicine. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of almost 57 years, Amy Naimi; son Tim Naimi and his wife Chetna Mehrotra Naimi and their children Amya and Sonia; daughter Sudie Naimi DiGiovanni and her husband Chris DiGiovanni and their children Nick, Cameron, Peter, and Will; son Cam Naimi; and many dear nieces and nephews. Services will be private. For those who are interested and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tufts New England Medical Center. at https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give or Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at https://hellenicnursingandrehabilitationcenter.org/support-our-mission/ "Ye are all waves of one ocean and drops of one sea, and flowers of one garden." – Baha'u'llah
View the online memorial for Shapur "Shoop" NAIMI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020