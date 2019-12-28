|
|
GOMES, Sharon A. (Sferruzza) Of Weymouth, died December 23, 2019. Sharon worked for State Street Bank for 18 years. After retiring, she drove a school bus for Weymouth and Braintree public schools. Sharon loved going to the casino but also enjoyed a game of scrabble or cards at home with family. She was kind, selfless and loving. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 45 years to Aldo "Jimmy" Gomes of Weymouth. Devoted mother of Daniel Gomes and his wife Adrienne of FL. Cherished Nani of Sophia and Noah. Daughter of the late Roberta Sferruzza. Loving sister of Charlene Dolan of Hanover, Pamala Sherlock of Whitman and sister-in-law of Lena Pinheiro of Weymouth, Chemo Gomes of RI and Tony Gomes of FL. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sharon may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019