MASTRANGELO, Sharon Anne Of Boston, loving mother and sister, passed away on July 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A graduate of St. Michael's College in Vermont, Sharon grew up in Harding Township and South Orange, New Jersey. She made Boston her home for over 30 years.
An accomplished gardener who loved to entertain, Sharon was a financial services executive, most recently at UBS Financial Services in Boston. Sharon previously worked at Merrill Lynch, Kidder Peabody, EF Hutton and the Calvert Group.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents Angelo and Lois Mastrangelo. She is survived by her son Joshua Martineau, her sisters and brothers and their spouses Sheila, Colleen and Ann, Matthew and Tina, and Donal and Amy, as well as her nieces and nephews, Olivia, Jack, Morgan, Sophie, Katharine, Julia, William and Rowan.
Sharon will be remembered for her grace and style, her generous spirit, her belly laugh and her great sense of humor. Sharon cherished being Josh's mom with all of her heart and was proud of the young man he has become. Sharon was loved fully by her family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 24th at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington Street, Boston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name to St. Michael's College (One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT 05439) or Cathedral High School (74 Union Park St., Boston, MA 02118).
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019