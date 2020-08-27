RUSSELL, Sharon E. Age 62, of Framingham. Aug. 26. Cherished sister of Andrea Green & husband Laurence of North Reading, John Russell & wife Janice of Stoneham, Lawrence Russell & wife Lorene of Stoneham, Pamela Rotondo & husband Robert of Peabody. Treasured aunt of Brandon, Allison, Juliana, James, Kyle, Tyler, and great-aunt of Juliette. Loving niece of Evelyn Stout. Devoted lifelong friend of Tammy Saporito. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, her dear friends and her darling Savanna. Her Funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday, Aug. 31, beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1-4pm. Memorial donations may be made to Tufts Medical Center, Developmental Office, Box 231, Donation-Hematology/Oncology, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com