FELDMAN, Sharon (Bernstein) Age 63, of Needham on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Gary Feldman. Loving mother of Gena White & her husband Jared and Harris Feldman. Adoring grandmother of Sophie Lana White. Cherished daughter of the late Shirley (Safran) Bernstein. Devoted sister of Jerry Bernstein and the late Philip Bernstein. Special aunt of Gregory and Matthew Bernstein. Sharon's life was a beacon that drew so many to its light. The joy she brought to her friends, family, and communities in Needham and at Temple Aliyah will be missed dearly. The dedication she gave to her work with students at Dedham Middle School will carry her legacy forward. Services at Temple Aliyah, 1664 Central Avenue, Needham on Sunday, August 4 at 11:30am. Burial at Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Following burial, memorial observance will be at Temple Aliyah until 5:00pm and continuing at the family's home on Monday 2-4:00pm & 7-9:00pm and Tuesday 7-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital in support of lung cancer research or the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019